Travelling With A Date? 10 Things To Know

A trip with a new date can be a medley of emotions; it is highly thrilling and, at the same time, surprisingly nerve-wracking.

But with these tips in mind, you can aim to have the most memorable holiday together, notes rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app.

Travelling with a date is a great way of getting to know each other.

And the best part -- you get to know them quickly because you spend a lot of time together compared to just meeting up on weekends.

The experiences you have while you travel and the unexpected but inevitable hurdles that you have to deal with on almost any trip reveal your authentic self and compel you to be honest, work together, communicate better and learn about each other.

You're not just exploring a place together; you are also discovering each other.

Like every great experience, this too comes with its own share of complications. But don't worry. It's nothing that cannot be sorted.

Let's dive right into the list of things you must know and things you should avoid for an amazing and safe holiday experience with a new date:

1. Get their details

While trust is the cornerstone of every relationship, there is no harm in being a little cautious.

Before you leave on a trip with your new date, remember to get their personal details.

For instance, you can request for official identity and/or address proof. You must find out where they work, study or live.

If you are not ready to label your relationship, you can simply meet a trusted member of their family as a friend or meet their friends and ask for the contact details of a family member to have leverage in case anything unforeseen happens.

2. Inform your loved ones about your whereabouts

Always remember to share your itinerary with more than two trusted people when you are going on a trip with a date or someone you have recently met.

Tell them the dates of your departure and arrival. Share the names of the hotels you will stay in, share the numbers and share your date's number.

Nothing beats diligent precautions when it comes to preventing unexpected risks.

3. Communicating your expectations

Once the precautionary steps are done, you can focus on the second most important thing -- expectations.

Two people can have completely different sets of expectations before going on a trip. For instance, one of you might be hoping to stay in and relax while the other may want to trek, hike, cycle and do every possible activity imaginable.

To avoid unnecessary hiccups or being out of sync, remember to discuss your expectations ahead of time.

Communicating regularly and considering the other person's expectations is the best way to stay on the same page.

4. Setting boundaries

Boundaries are extremely crucial here.

Your date might be hoping to get intimate with you but it is possible that the thought may not have crossed your mind.

You can easily avoid awkward conversations by communicating your boundaries clearly before leaving for the trip.

If it doesn't align with their priorities, you can always cancel and escape a terrible vacation.

5. Discuss budget and expenses

Keep in mind that your individual budgets might not be the same at all times.

It is essential to sort out the finances of the trip before finalising it.

Many individuals prefer a vacation that doesn't burn a hole in their wallet. For others, a vacation is a time to relax and rewind; money is not a concern.

If you and your date are on the same page, it's great. If not, try to find a middle ground.

Ideally, the person with financial constraints should get slightly more consideration than the other.

Things to avoid

1. Do not come on too strong

You should avoid coming on too strong regardless of whether you are a holiday or a normal date. The trick is to strike a perfect balance.

You might be an extrovert and enjoy jumping into things but your date could find that overwhelming.

The idea of a holiday together is not just about visiting a new place; it's the perfect way to share quality time, enjoy each other's company and slowly let the relationship grow.

2. Don't be rigid

Remember that you are not alone; you should not stick too rigidly to your plans.

Don't hold back from being spontaneous once in a while.

The best memories are almost always created by impromptu plans.

3. Take your time

Just because you are on a holiday together doesn't mean you have to label your relationship or rush to commit.

You are still gauging each other out. Avoid moving too fast.

A vacation together isn't a promise of a lifetime of togetherness. It is still a date; just a longer one.

4. Watch out for red flags

Vacationing with your date gives you a glimpse of their real selves. It's the perfect setting to pay attention to warning signs or red flags that might arise.

Do not avoid them because you don't want to ruin the trip.

In case you notice anything concerning about their behaviour, address it immediately and try to sort it out.

If it seems too concerning, address it only when you are back home when you can take a step back and reconsider the relationship.

5. Do not pretend

We all want to impress the people we like but pretending to be someone else in order to do so does not work in the long run.

You are bound to show your true colours sooner or later. Moreover, a relationship works only when two people fall for each other's authentic selves.

Avoid fabricating lies or even harmless pretences to impress your date while you are on your holiday.

Above all, don't forget to trust your instincts. If anything seems amiss, do not hesitate to cut the trip short. No relationship is more important than your safety.