Kohli Haircut Sparks T20 WC Memories

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

Virat Kohli isn't just leading the IPL 2024 run charts, he's also been leading the conversation on off-field style.

This season, the former Indian captain has surprised fans not once, but twice with his hair!

Video: Kind courtesy wrognxvirat/X

Ahead of the season, Kohli debuted a bold look featuring a faded mohawk and a stylish eyebrow slit. This daring style, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, quickly became a hot topic among fans.

Coincidence or not, Kohli's IPL performance has been phenomenal this season. Leading the run charts with a staggering 661 runs in just 13 games, he's been in top form.

With a second hairstyle change for the T20 World Cup, it seems Kohli isn't afraid to experiment with his look.

Some fans even compared it to a 2021 T20 World Cup throwback. What do you guys think?