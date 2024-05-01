News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya Is Ready To Get, Set, GO!

Ananya Is Ready To Get, Set, GO!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 01, 2024 10:43 IST
Alaya's '90's fashion'... Ibrahim takes his first strides... Lara promotes her show...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Yes, Ananya Panday is ready for some workout.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Like Alaya F's version of '90's street-wear fashion?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

'Legacy? I'll make my own. Taking my first stride with @pumaindia,' announces Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor, who is a brand ambassador, quickly comments, 'Welcome to @pumaindia Iggy let's shoot together soon?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta promotes her new We series Ranneeti, where she plays a power broker.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin clicks a picture with a lion at the Casela Wildlife Park and Nature Reserve in Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill revels in the glow of nature.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'After burning in the scorching sun... you earn a sunset like this,' says Nia Sharma from Rajasthan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti raises the summer temperatures.

