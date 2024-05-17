Bridgerton, Baahubali, Beasts On OTT This Week

Lots of romance and action on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Bridgerton Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Fans of the Bridgerton brood rejoice as a third new season drops to unfold all the juicy developments and sibling action across eight engrossing episodes, which now includes October's Banita Sandhu in its roster.

Madgaon Express

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

In Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, a troika of childhood friends embark on a Goan holiday, which goes out of control after they stumble upon a stash of cocaine ensuing in a comedy of errors.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Epic clash between the King of the monsters and Giant ape, humans scrambling to save their race are just a couple of reasons to check out the action-packed new offering in the Godzilla and Kong face-off franchise.

Yodha

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra shows off his action chops as a special task force officer saving the day over and over again in Yodha's hijack-heavy premise.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Desperate for their own space, a happily married couple in Indore devises a fake divorce to avail a government housing scheme in the watchable Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan rom-com.

Uncle Samsik

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

South Korean superstar Song Kang-ho stars in an idealistic titular avatar in this 1960s based bromance between two men determined to get through the toughest time in the country.

Kalvan

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A small-time thief resolves to embrace the path to reform after he falls in love as well an encounter with an elderly figure he decides to adopt.

Culture Vulture

Where to watch?

Language: YouTube

Described as a 'post romance satirical stoner comedy feel good drama' by its film critic turned film-maker Sudhish Kamath (X the Movie), Culture Vulture's zany ride features cameos from the likes of Cameron Crowe and Nagesh Kukunoor, no less.

Lampan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Prakash Narayan Sant's short stories get the OTT treatment in the series revolving around a young school boy's enlightening experiences while spending a summer at his grandparents.

Jaggi

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Punjabi (with subtitles)

Tackling heavy themes of abuse and homophobia, Jaggi explores a young man's sexuality and trauma as he grapples with impotency and bullying.

The 8 Show

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Eight eager players. One mysterious building. A dangerous game. Big bucks. Brace yourself for some Squid Game style action in Netflix's dark new K-drama.

Madame Web

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Curious about all the backlash Madame Web received? Check out Dakota Johnson in the role of the titular superhero as a paramedic discovering she has psychic powers using it to save the world and its women.

Crash

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A dedicated team of traffic crime investigators form the focus of this series from South Korea.

12: 12: The Day

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Set against the military takeover which took place between the late 1970s and early 1980s, 12: 12: The Day captures the conflict between a security commander's insistence to stage a coup and his colleague's efforts to resist it.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Return to Mahishmati and its looming dark threats that'll determine the course of the future for its two princes, Bhalladeva and Baahubali.

The Boys

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Five besties and fellow slackers are forced to relocate to a creepy new home setting the stage for the movie's mix of horror and comedy.