Karan Johar Is A Proud Nana!

Pooja gets injured... Rohit celebrates with Ranveer, Ajay and Akshay... Ishaan recovers his chiselled body...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar is thrilled with the happy news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turning parents over the weekend.

'My heart is full of love. Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shares a pic that will drive away all Monday blues and writes, '"I love the way you look at me', said every woman in love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde gets injured shooting for a film, and is now confined to her home. 'What my mornings look like now...' she tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Rohit Shetty celebrates one year of Sooryavanshi with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

'In 2019, I took the biggest risk of my life by holding its release for two long years, but thanks to all your love, the risk paid off!!

'Sooryavanshi became the biggest box office hit of the year 2021 (that too at 50% occupancy) & the most viewed film on Netflix!

'This film shall always be special for me! Not only because it helped revive the theatres all over India... But also because it received unlimited love & support from the audience, which truly made this tough battle worth fighting for! For that, only love & gratitude towards each one of you!

'Now, this Christmas, we are back to entertain you and your family with our film CIRKUS. Hoping that you all will shower us with love once again! Aur haan...Our first 100 cr film, Golmaal 3 also completes 12 years today!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji shares a pic with mum Tanuja and sis Kajol and points out, 'Happy family makes a happy home!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty parties with Akanksha Malhotra and Aashish Choudhry over the weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshara Haasan/Instagram

Akshara Haasan is in 'a place of bliss, peace and gaining wisdom.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'The Curious केस?' of Mithila Palkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'Wine-ing और Whining. Half full.. Half Empty': That's Rasika Dugal's weekend mood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

'Black turtlenecks to go with the Confusing Bangalore weather .. is it fall or monsoon?' asks Pranitha Subhash.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter shares a picture of his chiseled body and writes, 'Who said geeks can't be shredded? Gullu says overthinking burns calories.'