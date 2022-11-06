Why Is Ananya Trying To Change?

Nimrat's celebrating... Mouni's thinking... Urvashi's strong statement...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is 'just a leopard tryna change it’s spots.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur shares a picture after wrapping up her film Happy Teachers Day and writes, 'Ahhh this feeling... all of it.'

Directed by Mikhil Musale (Made In China), the social thriller also stars Radhika Madan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shares some #loonyrandomthoughts: 'So full of passion, so full of defiance as if constantly at war with everything but enjoying every moment of the battle, never longing for this world. Ever wonder, It all matters more than you think but it doesn’t matter at all?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon says, 'Good morning ! Suprabhat! Yalll.. late mornings look like this ! A non stop stint of all nighter shoots, since a month, and I’m in a time warp! Living different time zones.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia is 'embracing womanhood'.

She writes: 'From time unknown, women have been judged ! From how they look,to what they wear & how they behave.

'The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want,do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want! My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don’t need no validation!

'Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes COZ A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I’ve had the pleasure of owning!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

'Keeping it simple is also fashionable!' feels Tanishaa Mukerji.