By Rediff Movies

Ranveer sees red... Esha sees white... Mithila wants to get sun-kissed...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria takes a dazzling selfie in Jaisalmer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh shows off his fun wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

White need not be boring, says Esha Gupta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

'I'm still humming the song..."Mera dil kahin door pahaadon pe kho gaya!"' says Divyanka Tripathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar pouts and says, 'I looove sunkissed type of thing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Who's got Shakti Mohan's attention?