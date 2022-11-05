News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi's Chilling Ordeal In Real Time!

Janhvi's Chilling Ordeal In Real Time!

By Rediff Movies
November 05, 2022 16:03 IST
Just how hard was it for Janhvi Kapoor to play a girl trapped in a freezer?

The actor posted quite a few pictures on social media to show what went on behind the scenes of her latest film, the thriller Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

The original director, Mathukutty Xavier, who also co-wrote the film, returns for the remake.

The survival drama sees Janhvi put in a strong performance; our review gives her a thumbs up.

Director Mathukutty Xavier explains a scene to Janhvi Kapoor.

The actor plays a sunshine girl called Mili Naudiyal who is caught in a nightmarish situation. 

 

Mili also explores the titular character's rocky romance with a boy from another caste (Sunny Kaushal) and the hostilities it brings about.

 

Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor has produced the film.

 

All the Janhvi's scenes were shot in a real freezer.

 

The nightmare makes her go from pink to purple.

 

She devises a way to survive the cold.

 

A team works on Janhvi's make-up.

 

Janhvi enjoys a sadya (a traditional meal served on a banana leaf) with the crew.

 

The crew makes sure to wear woollies while they watch Janhvi freeze on the monitor.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Mili Review
'The boy was very tall; his eyes were beautiful'
Has Bollywood Lost The Plot?
Ponting salutes 'champion player of the game' Kohli
'Talented, driven people': Putin praises India again
T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka vs England
Inside Palak Muchhal's Haldi Ceremony
