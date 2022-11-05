Janhvi's Chilling Ordeal In Real Time!

Just how hard was it for Janhvi Kapoor to play a girl trapped in a freezer?

The actor posted quite a few pictures on social media to show what went on behind the scenes of her latest film, the thriller Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

The original director, Mathukutty Xavier, who also co-wrote the film, returns for the remake.

The survival drama sees Janhvi put in a strong performance; our review gives her a thumbs up.

Director Mathukutty Xavier explains a scene to Janhvi Kapoor.

The actor plays a sunshine girl called Mili Naudiyal who is caught in a nightmarish situation.

Mili also explores the titular character's rocky romance with a boy from another caste (Sunny Kaushal) and the hostilities it brings about.

Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor has produced the film.

All the Janhvi's scenes were shot in a real freezer.

The nightmare makes her go from pink to purple.

She devises a way to survive the cold.

A team works on Janhvi's make-up.

Janhvi enjoys a sadya (a traditional meal served on a banana leaf) with the crew.

The crew makes sure to wear woollies while they watch Janhvi freeze on the monitor.