Janhvi's Chilling Ordeal In Real Time!

Just how hard was it for Janhvi Kapoor to play a girl trapped in a freezer?
The actor posted quite a few pictures on social media to show what went on behind the scenes of her latest film, the thriller Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.
The original director, Mathukutty Xavier, who also co-wrote the film, returns for the remake.
The survival drama sees Janhvi put in a strong performance; our review gives her a thumbs up.
Director Mathukutty Xavier explains a scene to Janhvi Kapoor.
The actor plays a sunshine girl called Mili Naudiyal who is caught in a nightmarish situation.
Mili also explores the titular character's rocky romance with a boy from another caste (Sunny Kaushal) and the hostilities it brings about.
Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor has produced the film.
All the Janhvi's scenes were shot in a real freezer.
The nightmare makes her go from pink to purple.
She devises a way to survive the cold.
A team works on Janhvi's make-up.
Janhvi enjoys a sadya (a traditional meal served on a banana leaf) with the crew.
The crew makes sure to wear woollies while they watch Janhvi freeze on the monitor.