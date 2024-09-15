Don't Miss! Lord Ganesha in Matsya Avtar

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Check out some of these interesting celebrations from across India.

The Colaba Sankraman Shibir (transit camp) Ganeshotsav Mandal located near Cuffe Parade police station in south Mumbai was established in 1983 and is currently in its 42nd year.

Raj Mahale, who is the vice president of its mandal, says it is the oldest one in Cuffe Parade and the first to install a 22-foot tall Ganesh statue in the area.

"The Gajmukh (Lord Ganesha's face) and large ears distinguish it from other mandals in Colaba and Cuffe Parade," he tells Satish Bodas/Rediff.com.

"Moortikar (sculptor) Rajan Zhad has sculpted the idol in Matsya Avatar, the first of Lord Vishnu's 10 incarnations, who rescued the first man, Manu, from a tremendous deluge."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Bodas

Amit Bodas sent us this photograph from the Balgopal Sarvjanik Ganeshutsav Mandal at Parel village in central Mumbai.

He says, "This is the Ashtavinayak Ganpati designed by Sachin Malap. It is the mandal's 49th year of celebrations."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Omkar Bhuvad

Omkar Rajendra Bhuvad shared this picture of Lord Ganesha that he designed for Shree Shraddha Co-operative Housing Society in Parel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinoth G

Vinoth G's family has celebrated the festival for over four decades.

The Bengaluru resident says, "This year is special because this will be the last puja in this home. Next year, we will celebrate in our new home."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soumendu Guha

Soumendu Guha from Lokhandwala, north Mumbai has opted for an all-white decor for his Ganpati celebrations this year.

He says, "White colour symbolises peace. Here Ganesha is seen riding a white pigeon blessing us with peace within and around (us)."