Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Do check out how readers from across India and abroad are celebrating the 10-day festival in their own special way.

Eight-year-old Parisa Hemantkumar Shivsharan smiles for Lord Ganesha at Vikesh and Kiran Mane's home in Kandivali, Mumbai.

Parisa's father, Hemantkumar, writes: "The Mane family has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav for 69 years.

"A few years ago, when their father passed away, his two sons continued the celebration, keeping the tradition alive.

"After his elder brother passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vikesh took over.

"Like every year, this year too, the Mane family is celebrating the festival for 10 days during which several guests and relatives are visiting their home to seek Bappa's blessings."

Vanita Gadge's family in Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai, is hosting Lord Ganesha at their residence for five days.

After the evening aarti, the family offers mahaprasad to all their guests.

The Shree Krupa CHSL Vakratunda Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai, is celebrating its 27th Ganesh Utsav this year, says Hemantkumar.

"During the 10 days of the festival, several exciting activities are organised to bring the community together and enhance the festive spirit. This year, the residents participated in musical chairs and Housie while kids came together for a fancy dress competition followed by a dance event.

"Every day, the pandal organises a special mahaprasad for the 176 members of the housing society."

Kandivali-based couple Rajneesh and Sheetal Shapariya have dressed their Lord Ganesha in a white silk dhoti and matching pheta (turban). They've adorned him with a garland of blue orchids.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishor P Dahale

Kishor P Dahale sent us this photograph of Lord Ganesha at his home in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra.

He writes, "Pratham Tula Vandito Ganaraya."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kedar Kolharkar

Not just in India, people celebrate Ganesh Utsav around the world.

Kedar Kolharkar sent us pictures of his Lord Ganesha from Furth, Germany.

"Our family has been celebrating the Ganesh festival for the past 16 years.

"We invite all our Indian and German friends for prasad and enjoy the festival together."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jignesh Shukla

Jignesh Shukla, a resident of Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali West, Mumbai, says: "Ganpati's grace uplifts my spirits and fills my heart with joy."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Renu Hari Khandelwal

"Ganapti Bappa Morya," says Renu Hari Khandelwal who lives in Bhayander, Thane.

She says "This is the 19th year Bappa has come to our home. For the past 10 years, we have been bringing home an eco-friendly idol.

"The theme of our decoration this year is Pashupatinath Temple and the Buddha Stupas of Kathmandu.

"In June this year, we had visited Nepal. The idea of the decoration and theme is inspired from our trip.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya!" she adds.

