Shriya, Aishwarya, Katrina Made September Look HOT

While Radhika Madan rocked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, Esha Gupta gave us fashion goals all the way from Spain.

Namrata Thakker looks at all the divas who rocked their fashion game in September.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan is slowly carving her status as a style icon and her outing in this embellished strapless golden gown is definitely one to remember.

The actress looks timeless in her glitzy outfit with minimal makeup and statement red lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in her white floral organza sari paired with a matching strappy blouse.

It's a perfect festive ensemble for anyone who loves draping six yards of elegance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar joins the bandwagon and slays her sari look to perfection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out for a film event in Hyderabad wearing a stunning red Anarkali suit with heavy gold jewellery and shows us how to keep it classy while going desi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif's colourful crochet sweater is a winter staple that should belong in every fashion enthusiast's closet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah is an absolute vision in her organza drape and pearl necklace.

Her messy hairdo is equally chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Only Karisma Kapoor can make striped co-ord set look so effortlessly cool and sophisticated at the same time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Here's Esha Gupta raising the temperature in a green printed co-ord set while holidaying in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur lets her sparkly mini bodycon dress do all the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan's rose-pink sari, matching blouse and cape-style jacket is exactly what dreams are made of.

Ms Khan is indeed living up to the 'Fashion Diva' tag.