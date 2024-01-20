News
Anup Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya

Anup Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya

By RAJESH KARKERA
January 20, 2024 10:29 IST
Among the hundreds of special invitees to the pran pratishtha of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya is Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota.

Anup Jalota in Ayodhya

IMAGE: Anup Jalota surprised passengers on the Mumbai-Ayodhya flight on Friday with a song. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The 70-year-old singer flew into Ayodhya on Friday afternoon with his crew and has a couple of performances in the city apart from attending the temple inauguration.

One of them is on the banks of the Saryu, and he will be back on the 30th to sing in the temple, he reveals.

The Bhajan Samrat obliged everyone who wanted a selfie and informs us that he has composed new bhajans for his performances in Ayodhya. To know more, please see the video below:

SEE: Anup Jalota's magic on the Mumbai- Ayodhya flight. Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
 
