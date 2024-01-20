Anup Jalota Will Sing New Bhajans In Ayodhya

Among the hundreds of special invitees to the pran pratishtha of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya is Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Anup Jalota surprised passengers on the Mumbai-Ayodhya flight on Friday with a song.

The 70-year-old singer flew into Ayodhya on Friday afternoon with his crew and has a couple of performances in the city apart from attending the temple inauguration.

One of them is on the banks of the Saryu, and he will be back on the 30th to sing in the temple, he reveals.

The Bhajan Samrat obliged everyone who wanted a selfie and informs us that he has composed new bhajans for his performances in Ayodhya. To know more, please see the video below: