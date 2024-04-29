Which Companies Has Amit Shah Invested In?

Amit A Shah holds a stake in 180 listed entities, according to data disclosed in his election affidavit.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit A Shah at a roadshow in Assam, April 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amit A Shah has bet over Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) on multiple listed companies, and his spouse Sonal Amitbhai Shah has done likewise.

Amit Shah holds a stake in 180 listed entities, according to data disclosed in his election affidavit. The disclosure list includes 181 names including one company (Bharti Airtel) being listed twice.

The top five holdings include Hindustan Unilever (Rs 1.4 crore/Rs 14 million), MRF (Rs 1.3 crore/Rs 13 million), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (Rs 1.1 crore/Rs 11 million) Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care (Rs 0.96 crore/Rs 9.6 million) and ABB India (Rs 0.7 crore/Rs 7 million). These top five holdings account for Rs 5.4 crore/Rs 54 million, or nearly a third of the total listed portfolio worth Rs 17.4 crore (Rs 174 million).

chart

Other large holdings include ITC, VIP Industries, Infosys, Grindwell Norton, Cummins India and Kansai Nerolac Paints. They account for between Rs 0.4 crore (Rs 4 million) and Rs 0.7 crore (Rs 7 million) each.

The unlisted securities in his portfolio are worth Rs 300,000.

The affidavit also included details of holdings by his spouse, Sonal Amitbhai Shah. The total of the holdings was Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) spread over approximately 80 listed entities.

Key holdings include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Rs 1 crore/Rs 10 million), and Karur Vysya Bank (Rs 1.9 crore/Rs 19 million), Bharti Airtel (Rs 1.3 crore/Rs 13 million), Canara Bank (Rs 3 crore/Rs 30 million) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (Rs 1.8 crore/Rs 18 million), Lakshmi Machine Works (Rs 1.8 crore). Sonal Amitbhai Shah also holds unlisted securities worth Rs 83,845.

Amit A Shah has filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat for the 2024 elections. He had won the election from the same seat in 2019.

He had declared Rs 21.96 crore (Rs 219.6 million) worth of shares, bonds and debentures in his affidavit five years ago, according to data from tracker myneta.info<?em>.

A comparison shows limited changes in the number of shares held for key holdings. He held 5,000 shares of Hindustan Unilever worth Rs 84 lakh (Rs 8.4 million) which has now increased to 6176 shares worth Rs 1.4 crore (Rs 14 million). There is no change in the number of shares for other top holdings.

Amit Shah's affidavit declared 2,450 shares of Reliance Industries in 2019 worth over Rs 800,000. Reliance shares do not form a part of his direct portfolio in 2024, but his spouse holds 117 shares worth Rs 340,000.