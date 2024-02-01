Kalki's 'Perfect Day' With Guy

Shanaya in New York... Tovino goes sight-seeing... Swastika has a reminder for us...
Kalki Koechlinvand Guy Hershberg go diving in the scenic town of Vengurla in Maharashtra.
She takes a selfie and writes, 'Who knew deep dives and perfect days exist off the coast of Maharashtra. Thank you friends, you know who you are.'
Shanaya Kapoor acquaints herself with the streets of New York City.
Is Sanya Malhotra exploring a forest...
...Or a beach?
Mirzapur star Divyenndu makes a quick stop in Delhi and adds a disclaimer: 'Wine shown in the picture was just smelled not tasted!'
Swastika Mukherjee sends us a 'gentle reminder' from Dhaka: 'Bindi goes with everything.'
Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya at the Treaty of Georgievsk monument in Russia.
Kumbalangi Nights fame Shane Nigam holidays in Gulmarg.