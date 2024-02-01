News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kalki's 'Perfect Day' With Guy

Kalki's 'Perfect Day' With Guy

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 01, 2024 10:25 IST
Shanaya in New York... Tovino goes sight-seeing... Swastika has a reminder for us...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlinvand Guy Hershberg go diving in the scenic town of Vengurla in Maharashtra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

She takes a selfie and writes, 'Who knew deep dives and perfect days exist off the coast of Maharashtra. Thank you friends, you know who you are.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor acquaints herself with the streets of New York City.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Is Sanya Malhotra exploring a forest...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

...Or a beach?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyenndu/Instagram

Mirzapur star Divyenndu makes a quick stop in Delhi and adds a disclaimer: 'Wine shown in the picture was just smelled not tasted!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee sends us a 'gentle reminder' from Dhaka: 'Bindi goes with everything.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya at the Treaty of Georgievsk monument in Russia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shane Nigam/Instagram

Kumbalangi Nights fame Shane Nigam holidays in Gulmarg.

