Kalki: 'Stop War, Stand With Ukraine'

Malaika shows us some asanas... Rashmika turns goofy... What's Krystle celebrating?
IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin says '#stopwar #standwithukraine #putin'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
IMAGE: Neha Dhupia shares a picture with Yami Gautam from A Thursday and writes: 'Beige on beige and then you all added so much colour in our lives ... thank you for love that's been pouring in for our film #athursday ... keep it coming.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram
IMAGE: Learn yoga from Malaika Arora.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Malaika shows us some difficult asanas.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: And writes: 'Get on the mat and show up every day for yourself. For your physical health, For your mental health. For your emotional health. For your spiritual health.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Krystle D'souza turned 31 on March 1. Happy Birthday!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna tells us: 'She turned my world upside down.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Mandira Bedi does some spring cleaning.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram
IMAGE: Urvashi Dholakia and Mahekk Chahal from the sets of Naagin 6: 'The madness we do in between shots.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Don't run after anything, unless it's a football', Harshvardhan Rane tells us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram