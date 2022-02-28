News
What's Mouni Roy Celebrating?

By Rediff Movies
February 28, 2022 16:24 IST
Kangana and Vidya are ready with new films... What's Abhay doing in Death Valley? Why is Dharmendra remembering a 1974 movie?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrate their first month of marriage.
'How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily,' says Mouni.
'Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran shares a pic with husband Andrei Koscheev: 'To good times ahead.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande shares a pic with husband Vicky Jain from the reality show Smart Jodi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

 

IMAGE: On being presented the Champions of Change Telangana 2021 Award, Samantha says, 'Honored to receive the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' award. This one feels special for it recognizes our work in the area of social welfare through @pratyushasupportorg'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut announces the release date for Dhaakad: 'The unstoppable force of #AgentAgni is fast approaching! The action spy thriller #Dhaakad will set the big screen on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May, 2022.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan is ready with Jalsa, which releases March 18.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Abhay Deol doing in Death Valley in California's Mojave desert with Italian model Eugenio Casnighi?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, Abhay's uncle Dharmendra shares a throwback pic from his 1974 film Pocket Maar and says: 'Please never do it. He must be going to buy some medicine for his ill mother.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lisa Ray: 'Sundays are for face packs.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra on being in Delhi: 'Winter in Delhi... no place better to spend a few days of delicious time!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal recalls seasons 1 and 2 from Mirzapur with pix: 'Many moods of #BeenaTripathi...'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
