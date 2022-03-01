Is It Summer Already, Sharvari?

Jaideep basks in the sun. Why is Pranutan all dressed in black? Sandeepa picks strawberries...
IMAGE: Temperatures are rising in Mumbai with the onset of March, so Sharvari treats herself to icr cream.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram
IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar picks strawberries before they go out of season.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor is a big fan of selfies.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur goes on a drive.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram
IMAGE: Evelyn Sharma and her buddy have a ball.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Evelyn Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Pranutan is the lady in black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram
IMAGE: 'School life never ends! My favorite part is a warm beverage to smoothly gulp down all the new information. Who all are with me studying nowadays? Raise your hands.' asks Divyanka Tripathi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
IMAGE: Jaideep Alhawat gets some sunlight on the sets of Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram
IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji misses the ocean.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram