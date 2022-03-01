Is It Summer Already, Sharvari?

Jaideep basks in the sun. Why is Pranutan all dressed in black? Sandeepa picks strawberries...

IMAGE: Temperatures are rising in Mumbai with the onset of March, so Sharvari treats herself to icr cream.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar picks strawberries before they go out of season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor is a big fan of selfies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur goes on a drive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Evelyn Sharma and her buddy have a ball.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evelyn Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Pranutan is the lady in black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

IMAGE: 'School life never ends! My favorite part is a warm beverage to smoothly gulp down all the new information. Who all are with me studying nowadays? Raise your hands.' asks Divyanka Tripathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

IMAGE: Jaideep Alhawat gets some sunlight on the sets of Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji misses the ocean.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram