Rediff.com  » Movies » Is It Summer Already, Sharvari?

Is It Summer Already, Sharvari?

By Rediff Movies
March 01, 2022 13:39 IST
Jaideep basks in the sun. Why is Pranutan all dressed in black? Sandeepa picks strawberries...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Temperatures are rising in Mumbai with the onset of March, so Sharvari treats herself to icr cream.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar picks strawberries before they go out of season.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor is a big fan of selfies.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur goes on a drive.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Evelyn Sharma and her buddy have a ball.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Evelyn Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pranutan is the lady in black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'School life never ends! My favorite part is a warm beverage to smoothly gulp down all the new information. Who all are with me studying nowadays? Raise your hands.' asks Divyanka Tripathi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jaideep Alhawat gets some sunlight on the sets of Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaideep Alhawat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji misses the ocean.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
The Woman Who Wrote Gehraiyaan
'Today, I look at myself differently'
'Each leg of my career has brought joy'
Modi asks IAF to join Ukraine evacuation efforts
Time for Modi To Leave A Mark On Foreign Policy
ABG's auditor failed to red-flag fund diversion
Situation of Indians in east Ukraine grim: Evacuee

