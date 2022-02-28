News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Traditional, Stunning, Shraddha

Traditional, Stunning, Shraddha

By Rediff Movies
February 28, 2022 12:54 IST
Tamannaah and Badshah get together for a song... Sunny's palat moment... Mira applauds the sari...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Like Shraddha Kapoor's sari?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Here is a better look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia shoots for Badshah's song Choole Tu To Hoti.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone's palat moment.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gauri Khan is a boss lady.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Nia Sharma's airport look?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna looks gorgeous, doesn't she?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'When your flight is delayed in the wee hours of the morning and theres no on'e left to call...' sighs Raveena Tandon.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi: 'Happiness is when you realise nothing's perfect and you choose to look beyond.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amala Paul at Varkala beach in Kerala.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mira Rajput Kapoor: 'Was there a more appropriate time to use the caption 'Sari not sorry'? If I had to wear one kind of outfit to an occasion that required any level of formality or festivity, it would be a chiffon sari. #gotitfrommymama.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

 
