Rediff.com  » Movies » How Vaani Got Ready For An Awards Night

How Vaani Got Ready For An Awards Night

By Rediff Movies
April 08, 2022 09:24 IST
Shriya is Guilty... Ishaan, Adarsh workout... Bhumi meets her friends...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Vaani KapoorM takes us behind the scenes to show us how she got ready for the Beautiful Indian Awards.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani's team sure did a terrific job!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Shriya Pilgaonkar so guilty about?
The actress promotes her new show, Guilty Minds, streaming from April 8.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Actors Ishaan Khatter and Adarsh Gourav train with Robin Behl.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Stronger, every day. Ready to kick some a**!' says Raashii Khanna.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar meets up with her gal pals after two years.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Dasvi leads -- Yami Gautam Dhar, Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan -- shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal enjoys a day off with niece Misha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

 

 

 
