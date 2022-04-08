News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Salman DIRECT Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Will Salman DIRECT Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 08, 2022 10:13 IST
'Who do you think directs most of the films that he has done in the last four-five years?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Now that Salman Khan's project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by the actor himself, not Sajid Nadiadwala, there is a strong buzz that Salman may also direct the film. Or, he may co-direct it with Bachchhan Paandey Director Farhad Samji.

Sources close to the superstar say he is all set to direct a film very shortly.

"Who do you think directs most of the films that he has done in the last four-five years? Not a single frame goes into the end-product without Bhai's consent. He has been sitting on the editing of every single frame of his films for a long time now," a close producer-friend tells Subhash K Jha.

 

IDrawing attention to the aborted project Insha Allah, a source close says it was Khan's direct-the-director policy that created a rift with the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

So are you looking forward to Salman's official directorial debut? We sure are.

SUBHASH K JHA
