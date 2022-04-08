What is Katrina MISSING?

Sunny's make-up tip... Radhika gets hurt... Twinkle reads out loud...
IMAGE: Katrina Kaif, who has returned from her Maldives holiday, is missing the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
IMAGE: Not that we're complaining! We love seeing more pictures from the vacay!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny Leone on how to apply eyeliner: 'Wing it in style.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: Radhika Madan gets hurt during a shoot, but still looks pretty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Radhika Apte's summer dress?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Among other misdemeanours, like dropping soya chip crumbs on the pages and highlighting and writing comments on the margins,' Twinkle Khanna confides, 'I also read aloud, a few pages a day, much to my family's despair though it does seem to amuse our dog.'
'What peculiar reading habits do you have?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna hits the gym after two months.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonali Bendre shares a throwback pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram