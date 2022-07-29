Why Is Anurag Sitting On Sunny's Lap?

Mrunal's letter to Dulquer... Raveena's on a lunch date... Bobby shares a rare picture...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone is ecstatic and she tells us why: 'Yes my smile is "ear to ear" because dreams do come true!

'I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me.

'My journey has been amazing but by no means "easy". After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film.

'There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart.

'No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you!'

Anurag Kashyap replies, 'Thank You @sunnyleone for being part of our film.. you were amazing and it was so incredible working with you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur, who is waiting for the release of her Telugu film Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan on August 5, writes a letter to him on his birthday:

'My dear Dulquer,

There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal!

'I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart.

'We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together!

'Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita

'I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and i’d like to give you credit for it.

'Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one!

'Happy birthday fellow Leo!

'Love, Mrunal Thakur.'

Dulquer replies, 'Sita Garu !! At a rare loss for words. The best present anyone could give me is a letter. And I’ll always hold this one close. SitaRamam has been the most magical journey and it couldn’t have been what it is without you playing sita !! Thank you for being a Macha and Fellow Leo !!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Director Mamta Mohandas shares a throwback picture from Dubai with Dhanush to wish him on his birthday on July 28.

She writes, 'Here’s wishing Dan-boy who never stops dreaming and going after achieving them a Very Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja .. And ofcourse, this pic with your biggest #fangirl @mohandasganga had to come before ours.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan finishes the second book in the Inni and Bobo series: 'Inni and Bobo 2 is coming out very soon - just doing the finishing touches now!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shares an on-the-set picture of his Ek Villain Returns' Director Mohit Suri and co-star Tara Sutaria.

He writes, 'Collaborating with some filmmakers is always an enriching experience. Working with Mohit Suri has always been cherishable for me and I thank him with my whole heart for giving me Gautam with Ek Villain Returns.

'A layered character with so many facets made feasible only with the vision of Mohit Suri. Gratitude for him believing in me for this extremely special film Look forward to working on more massy and meaningful content in the future.'

Ek Villain Returns releases in the theatres on July 29.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon goes on a lunch date with Neelam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol shares a rare picture with his mother Prakash Kaur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Meet Anita Hassanandani's 'lifelines': Close friend Ekta Kapoor and husband Rohit Reddy.