Kajal's Paradise, Perfected

How often do you plan a trip to the gorgeous Maldives islands?
For Kajal A Kitchlu, it's a monthly vacation!
She posts pictures of her latest trip on Instagram.
'The Maldives: my recurring love affair,' Kajal posts.
'A monthly rendezvous I'll gladly be guilty of. Drawn back each time by its endless allure, eternal glow, and sunsets that feel like nature's most glamorous runway. Takes my breath away every single time,' she adds.
'Thank you @dusitd2_maldives for wrapping us in warmth, impeccable hospitality, and experiences as magical as the view itself. Until we meet again... Paradise, perfected.'
'A little sneak peek into our quick getaway. Just what we needed, even if only for a hot minute,' she writes.
Kajal was accompanied by husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil.
Getting filmi on the beach.
Taking a dip in the pool.
Splashing around.
Twinning with the sea.
Looking ahead.
On the swing.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff