Kajal's Paradise, Perfected

Kajal's Paradise, Perfected

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 01, 2025 12:52 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

How often do you plan a trip to the gorgeous Maldives islands?

For Kajal A Kitchlu, it's a monthly vacation!

She posts pictures of her latest trip on Instagram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'The Maldives: my recurring love affair,' Kajal posts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'A monthly rendezvous I'll gladly be guilty of. Drawn back each time by its endless allure, eternal glow, and sunsets that feel like nature's most glamorous runway. Takes my breath away every single time,' she adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'Thank you @dusitd2_maldives for wrapping us in warmth, impeccable hospitality, and experiences as magical as the view itself. Until we meet again... Paradise, perfected.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'A little sneak peek into our quick getaway. Just what we needed, even if only for a hot minute,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal was accompanied by husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Getting filmi on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Taking a dip in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Splashing around.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Twinning with the sea.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Looking ahead.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

On the swing.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
