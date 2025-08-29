Varun-Janhvi's Super Chemistry In Sunny Sanskari...

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: ANI
August 29, 2025 16:18 IST

The teaser of Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is out and offers a glimpse into a funny tale.

 

The teaser introduces Varun's character as Sunny Sanskari. He appears to be naive, when he dresses up as Baahubali and asks his friend Muntu, played by Abhinav Sharma, for feedback.

 

Janhvi plays the very glamorous Tulsi Kumari.

 

It appears that Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the other cast members, are a couple in love.

Varun and Janhvi, who were seen earlier in Bawaal, share a beautiful chemistry.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who helmed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak earlier.

 

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases in theatres on October 2.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

