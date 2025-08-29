Metro... In Dino Arrives With Superman On OTT

Superheroes, sleuths and Sara Ali Khan in love, catch all kinds of fun-sized action on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

Superman

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Behold the man of steel in the brand new adaptation of the DC universe, as he juggles between his Kryptonian roots and Earthly obligations and confronts villainy of Lex Luthor proportions.

Metro... In Dino

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Anurag Basu returns with another Metro-themed musical anthology that captures the loves and lives of an array of individuals across the hustle bustle of city life.

Songs of Paradise

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi, Kashmiri

Get up, close and personal with the story of Radio Kashmir's first female singer captured by Soni Razdan and Saba Azad at different junctures of her inspiring journey.

Thunderbolts

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Catch some classic Marvel superhero action as a ragtag antihero team embark on a deadly mission.

Kingdom

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A brawny Vijay Devarakonda slips under the skin of a dutiful cop, whose secret mission to infiltrate a crime syndicate is challenged when he learns the man running the show is his long estranged brother.

The Thursday Murder Club

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Richard Osman's bestseller of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club revels in the adventures of senior citizen sleuths solving a murder mystery in the powerhouse talents of Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Celia Imrie.

King & Conqueror

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Against the backdrop ensuing in the 11th century Battle of Hastings, a formidable rivalry between the Earl of Wessex and Duke of Normandy unfolds.

Shodha

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A missing case turns into an imposter investigation after a man reports his wife's disappearance to the cops in the Kannada OTT series.

4.5 Gang

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A crime comedy Web series revolving around a gang's 'reality versus expectations' experiences and all the chaos it churns about.

Pyramid Game

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

An all-girls high school'S twisted hierarchy comes into play when its least popular student decides to take on her bullies and turn the tide in her favour.