Ganpati's Best Moments Captured!

India is busy celebrating the Ganpati festival, and Bollywood shows some of its best moments on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate Ganpati among the flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar flashes a sweet smile, as she welcomes Ganpati home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone prays to Lord Ganesha with her children, Nisha,, Asher, Noah.

'Even though I did not grow up celebrating this festival, it is truly one of my favorites since coming to India. This moment I have with my children is truly priceless. Where the belief in God and all the higher powers around us to show so much love and community is so precious.

'This is a moment in time I will never forget @nishakweber @ashersweber11 @noahsinghweber11 @thedanielweber my babies!!' Sunny writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah bids goodbye to Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Mismatched actor Vidya Malavade enjoys the festival with a friend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Raveena Tandon performs pooja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar visits a friend's home for Ganpati darshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Seth/Instagram

Shruti Seth, seen here with mother Kiran Seth and daughter Alina, writes, 'The annual Ganpati celebration at The Seth Residence. May our home always remain abundant with friends, food, love, laughter and blessings Ganpati Bappa Moriya!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riva Kishan/Instagram

Riva Kishan says, 'Ganpati Bappa, our home feels brighter, our prayers feel deeper and our heart feels fuller with You.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia goes for Ganpati darshan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff