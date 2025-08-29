Ganpati's Best Moments Captured!

India is busy celebrating the Ganpati festival, and Bollywood shows some of its best moments on social media.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate Ganpati among the flowers.
Mithila Palkar flashes a sweet smile, as she welcomes Ganpati home.
Sunny Leone prays to Lord Ganesha with her children, Nisha,, Asher, Noah.
'Even though I did not grow up celebrating this festival, it is truly one of my favorites since coming to India. This moment I have with my children is truly priceless. Where the belief in God and all the higher powers around us to show so much love and community is so precious.
'This is a moment in time I will never forget @nishakweber @ashersweber11 @noahsinghweber11 @thedanielweber my babies!!' Sunny writes.
Daisy Shah bids goodbye to Ganpati.
Mismatched actor Vidya Malavade enjoys the festival with a friend.
Raveena Tandon performs pooja.
Sandeepa Dhar visits a friend's home for Ganpati darshan.
Shruti Seth, seen here with mother Kiran Seth and daughter Alina, writes, 'The annual Ganpati celebration at The Seth Residence. May our home always remain abundant with friends, food, love, laughter and blessings Ganpati Bappa Moriya!'
Riva Kishan says, 'Ganpati Bappa, our home feels brighter, our prayers feel deeper and our heart feels fuller with You.'
Shirley Setia goes for Ganpati darshan.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff