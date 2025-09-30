HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kajal Goes Glam

Kajal Goes Glam

September 30, 2025 10:54 IST

It's a busy week for film folk, as they mix business and pleasure on their travels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu makes a quick stop in Hyderabad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon enjoys a holiday in Sicily and writes, 'Just some little moments from life lately.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

'Hello Raipur! Breakfast khaane gayi, Nagpur se cricket team ki ladkiyon se mili for the match today and for every innings in life -- Nagpur girls, go roar! Also Bastar movie ke shoot ki yaadein everytime I'm in Chattisgarh. Gaajar juice cheers! Ab ek ghante 13 minute ki neend milnewaali hai Ok bye,' Adah Sharma describes her day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar grab a moment while attending the Oktoberfest in Germany for her birthday gateway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur raises temperatures as she attends a store launch in Pune.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda recaps to a 'few weeks ago in New York'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran makes her birthday unforgettable in Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur is 'dreaming in shades of delicate pinks' in Surat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta hosts a special evening in Abu Dhabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan shoots for a Punjabi film in Chandigarh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza is 'blooming where the city glitters' in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane focuses on the perfect shot.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Dazzle Like These Stars This Dussehra
How Much Rishab Shetty Charged For Kantara!
Raha's Birthday Present for Papa Ranbir
A Toilet Meeting Gave Chunky Pandey His Movie Break!
'When Lataji Called Me Mahalaxmi'
