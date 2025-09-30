Kajal Goes Glam

It's a busy week for film folk, as they mix business and pleasure on their travels.
Kajal A Kitchlu makes a quick stop in Hyderabad.
Kriti Sanon enjoys a holiday in Sicily and writes, 'Just some little moments from life lately.'
'Hello Raipur! Breakfast khaane gayi, Nagpur se cricket team ki ladkiyon se mili for the match today and for every innings in life -- Nagpur girls, go roar! Also Bastar movie ke shoot ki yaadein everytime I'm in Chattisgarh. Gaajar juice cheers! Ab ek ghante 13 minute ki neend milnewaali hai Ok bye,' Adah Sharma describes her day.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar grab a moment while attending the Oktoberfest in Germany for her birthday gateway.
Avneet Kaur raises temperatures as she attends a store launch in Pune.
Vijay Deverakonda recaps to a 'few weeks ago in New York'.
Shriya Saran makes her birthday unforgettable in Sri Lanka.
Amyra Dastur is 'dreaming in shades of delicate pinks' in Surat.
Sayani Gupta hosts a special evening in Abu Dhabi.
Sonal Chauhan shoots for a Punjabi film in Chandigarh.
Krystle D'Souza is 'blooming where the city glitters' in Dubai.
Harshvardhan Rane focuses on the perfect shot.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff