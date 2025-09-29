Raha's Birthday Present for Papa Ranbir

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 43rd birthday on September 28 with an Instagram Live session, where he surprised fans by revealing his current musical obsession: The soundtrack of the Malayalam big hit, Lokah (Chapter 1).

'I recently saw the film -- it was excellent,' Ranbir told his fans.

Interestingly, wife Alia Bhatt loves the film's soundtrack too, as she had previously post on Instagram, 'Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love & support for!'

Among his other favourites, Ranbir listed Barbaad and Sahiba from Saiyaara along with the film' title track.

'I'm usually a Spotify Top 50 kind of person. India Top 50 or Global Top 50 I discover music from there,' he shared, offering fans a glimpse into his listening habits.

IMAGE: Raha's card for her Papa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir also shared how daughter Raha made his birthday special.

'I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha and just did nothing. Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses, so I got that -- and she made me a beautiful card. It really moved me. It was a perfect birthday,' the actor said.

Alia posted the handmade card on Instagram, which was addressed to the 'Best papa in the world'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

There's another picture about Ranbir and Raha grabbing a slice of cake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Looking back at his journey so far, Ranbir said, 'I am 43 years old today, and you can see a lot of grey in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year, but there is a lot of gratitude in my heart -- for my family, for my friends, for my work, and for my fans. Thank you for making me feel so special.'

On the work front, Ranbir is working on two films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff