'When Lataji Called Me Mahalaxmi'

'If I'm proud to be single it's because Lata was so blissfully single.'

IMAGE: Lata Mangeshkar with Rekha. Photograph: Prodip Guha/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

The Super-Reclusive Rekha, who rarely breaks her silence, makes a heartfelt exception on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary, discovers Subhash K Jha.

It is Lata Mangeshkarji's birth anniversary on September 28, you loved her?

As much as you did. Which Indian doesn't love Lataji? You know, Lataji and I shared a very special rapport that went back to when I was probably two or three years old.

That was when I heard her singing in my sleep. And what a way to be woken up! She was singing Aaja Re Pardesi from the film Madhumati.

My mother used to hear this song at full volume. I'd jump up in my cradle and start dancing.

I told her that I used to hear Aaja Re Pardesi... Pardesi to miley nahin lekin iss bahaane mujhe meri Lata didi mil gai (I couldn't find pardesi but I got Lata Didi). I went a step further and said I wanted Lataji to be born from my womb.

Lataji once called you Mahalaxmi?

Yes, I just died at that moment. The general public may have a high opinion of me. But her? The woman I worship. That moment has changed my entire view of life.

It was a very positive kind of tsunami -- it changed my life. After hearing her call me Mahalaxmi, it would be perfectly all right if I dropped dead right there.

It's a moment that is engraved in gold in my mind. Actually, my mother used to say I'm a very special child. 'You're a devi that's born out of my womb.'

I used to laugh. But Lata Didi saying this in front of so many people. I don't think my life will ever be the same again.

I can't describe the experience of getting the Dinanath Mangeshkar award from Lata. I'm not just her fan. I worship her.

When Lata Didi asked me to accept the honour I didn't think twice.

IMAGE: Lata Mangeshkar with Rekha. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Lata Mangeshkar/X

Both Lata Mangeshkarji and her sister Asha Bhosle sang their best for you?

I've had the privilege and opportunity of getting the bestest of both the worlds.

They've given my insignificant personality a whole new definition through their songs.

I mean, on one hand there was the husky voice of Asha Tai who has the sensuality to enhance my expressions in terms of bhav.

Then there's Lata Didi whose voice brings out the girl-woman in me.

There was a pristine untouched pure quality to Lata Didi's voice which lends instant grace to a heroine's personality. But can I be honest with you?

Yes, please?

In many ways I identify very closely with Lata Didi. In fact, I see my personality as a mixture of both.

They're sisters and yet so different in art and personality. I too have these two sides to me which blend into each other.

I have a Lata and an Asha within my personality. Rekha wouldn't have been what she is if it wasn't for these two voices.

Similarly, I attribute my performances to my directors, and my image to the way the print medium projects my photographs and thoughts.

Without these support systems Rekha wouldn't have been Rekha. But Lata Didi and Asha Tai's contribution is indescribable.

They've not just touched my lives professionally. If I'm proud to be single it's because Lata was so blissfully single.

