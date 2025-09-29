How Much Rishab Shetty Charged For Kantara!

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty in Kantara.

The stage is set for Rishab Shetty's much-awaited film Kantara: Chapter 1 to release on Thursday, October 2.

The leading man has, interestingly, not charged any money for either his direction or presence in the film.

"Rishab has not taken a single penny upfront. Instead, he will be profit-sharing with the producers whenever the film makes its profits," a source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha.

The profit-sharing mode of remuneration was once followed by Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, who now prefer to be paid in advance before shooting starts.

