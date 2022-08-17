News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kartik Parties With Varun, Arjun

Kartik Parties With Varun, Arjun

By Rediff Movies
August 17, 2022 14:12 IST
Rohit and Varun Dhawan hosted a grand party for Daddy No 1 David Dhawan on his 71st birthday on August 16 at Mumbai's J W Marriott hotel, close to where the Dhawans live in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada.

Have you seen pictures from their Mauritius schedule?

 

Arjun Kapoor arrives for the party.

 

Varun Dhawan, cool and casual.

 

Birthday boy David Dhawan is escorted by Rumi Jaffery, who has written many of his hit movies like Hero No 1, Judwaa, Coolie No 1, Biwi No 1, Jodi No 1...

 

Karuna Dhawan and Rohit catch up with Sunita Kapoor.

 

Ekta Kapoor.

 

Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Shakti Kapoor has worked in David's films like Coolie No. 1 and Banarasi Babu.

 

Chunky Pandey, who starred in David's Aankhen, arrives with Rajpal Yadav.

 

Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Anupam Kher.

 

Anees Bazmee.

 

Satish Kaushik, who spoke to us this week about the magic of cinema.

 

Sajid Nadiadwala, seen here with wife Wardha Khan , produced David's Judwaa movies.

 

Shashank Khaitan, with wife Nalini Datta, directed two of Varun's biggest hits: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

 

Padmini Kolhapure and husband Pradeep Sharma.

 

Rakesh Bedi.

 

Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

