Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This TOUGH Bollywood Quiz!

Take This TOUGH Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 17, 2022 16:54 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time, folks!

All you have to do is simply identify the Bollywood movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Aatish
B. Laadla
C. Kshatriya
  A. Aatish
 
A. Luck By Chance
B. Om Shanti Om
C. Agneepath
  C. Agneepath
 
A. Ajnabee
B. Hum To Mohabbat Karega
C. Chor Machaye Shor
  B. Hum To Mohabbat Karega
 
A. Gulabo Sitabo
B. Dil Dhadakne Do
C. Dear Zindagi
  A. Gulabo Sitabo
 
A. Dedh Ishqiya
B. Aaja Nachle
C. Kalank
  C. Kalank
 
A. Wanted
B. Ready
C. Bodyguard
  A. Wanted
 
A. Agent Vinod
B. Swades
C. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  B. Swades
 
A. Deewana
B. Damini
C. Zindagi Ek Jua
  B. Damini
 
A. Krrazy 4
B. Fashion
C. Lage Raho Munnabhai
  C. Lage Raho Munnabhai
 
A. Tashan
B. Welcome
C. No Entry
  B. Welcome
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
More like this

Alia: 'The hardest part was...'

Alia: 'The hardest part was...'

'Family is something you keep close'

'Family is something you keep close'

