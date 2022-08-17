News
At Saif's Birthday Party

At Saif's Birthday Party

By Rediff Movies
August 17, 2022 11:00 IST
Kareena Kapoor hosted an intimate birthday party for husband Saif Ali Khan on his 52nd birthday on August 16.

Among those present were Saif's sisters Soha and Saba, Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu, and Saif's sons, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh.

Daughter Sara missed the party, but made up for it by posting pictures of her Abba Jaan on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, and asks, 'Can you find a better looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable throwback pic and writes, 'Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan I'll always be your first chape #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Here's another one.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

And now, in black and white.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Saif, Ibrahim, Taimur, Saba, Kareena and Jeh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal, who was eyeing the last samosa on Raksha Bandhan, writes, 'Sometimes samosa, sometimes cake. We often end up around food somehow. To many more entertaining conversations and scrumptious meals. Wishing you a very happy Birthday Bhaijaan. You're the Dude. Lots of love.'

Rediff Movies
Is Saif's Pout BETTER Than Kareena's?

Is Saif's Pout BETTER Than Kareena's?

Rakul-Jackky's Movie Date!

Rakul-Jackky's Movie Date!

