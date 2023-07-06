Just What Is Vidya's Neeyat?

Vidya Balan screened her new film, Neeyat, to members of the film industry at a special star-studded screening in Mumbai.

"You will experience something extraordinary after seeing the movie because of the exceptional star cast, which consists of many talented performers," Vidya tells ANI.

Directed by Anu Menon, the film co-stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur is at hand to cheer her.

Neeyat, interestingly, is not the first time where Vidya plays a detective. She had played one in Bobby Jasoos as well.

The story revolves around billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who gets murdered mysteriously, and his family and friends, including Prajakta Koli, above, get caught up in their web of secrets.

The film is set in the stunning highlands of Scotland.

After watching the film, Anil Kapoor raved on Instagram: 'Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!!! @balanvidya always a pleasure to watch you on screen. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it, including @balanvidya, Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment. You have created a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression.'

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar