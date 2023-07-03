Will July See Controversy In Theatres?

The summer saw its fair share of hits at the box office. Now, the monsoon has quite a few movie releases from across genres.

Joginder Tuteja lists the July theatre releases.

Neeyat

Release date: July 7

Vidya Balan opens the month with a murder mystery.

An ensemble movie co-starring Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Prajakta Koli, Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi and Dipannita Sharma, it is set over just one night.

Director Anu Menon and Producer Vikram Malhotra reunite with Vidya after Shakuntala Devi.

72 Hoorain

Release date: July 7

What happens when you do something drastic after being promised 72 Hoorain (virgins)?

Are they really waiting for you in the afterlife?

National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan goes on a cinematic journey with a group of people called Fidayeens. The film is produced by Ashoke Pandit.

After The Kerala Story, 72 Hoorain is also courting much controversy, thanks to its content.

Insidious: The Red Door

Release date: July 7

When Insidious released, it did good business globally. Now, the horror film is seeing its next installment arrive in the form of Insidious: The Red Door .

The beauty of this genre is such that it doesn't really need any kind of promotion or even big stars and yet, audiences line up for a dekko.

We recently saw how successful this genre is in the Bollywood release, 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One

Release date: July 12

The biggest Hollywood spectacle this year.

Filmed in COVID times, it was aggressively promoted for almost two years and is now seeing a big theatrical worldwide release.

Apart from the James Bond franchise, Mission: Impossible is the biggest spy action series and with Tom Cruise continuing to look so young and energetic, it's set for a bumper opening.

Barbie

Release date: July 21

Ask any adult or child, especially women, and Barbie will instantly lead to childhood memories.

That's the kind of brand recall value that the makers of Barbie are confident about, and now, the character will have a motion picture to her name.

With Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling playing Ken, the combination is perfect.

Oppenheimer

Release date: July 21

After Tenet, master director Christopher Nolan returns with a biopic on the famous American scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the parents of of the atom bomb.

Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer alongside an impressive ensemble cast of Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Release date: July 28

The biggest pan-India release of the month is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar returns to direction after seven years (2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was his last release) and this one is going to be ultra special for many reasons. For starters, this is KJo's 25th year in the industry.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises song, dance, emotion and a lot of drama.