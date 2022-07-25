News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » John plays VILLAIN with Disha-Tara-Arjun

John plays VILLAIN with Disha-Tara-Arjun

By Rediff Movies
July 25, 2022 16:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

John Abraham begins promoting Ek Villain Return. The actor was busy shooting Dinesh Vijan's Tehran with Manushi Chillar.

 

Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor -- have been busy promoting the film, which releases on July 29.

 

Manushi Chhillar returns to Mumbai after the Tehran schedule.

 

Vicky Kaushal watches Shamshera. Wonder what he thought of the film.

 

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal were also at the screening.

 

Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor continue to promote Shamshera even after the film's release.

 

Ananya Panday at yoga class.

 

Sophie Choudry goes for a walk.

 

Kriti Sanon wears her flowers.

 

Urvashi Rautela at the trailer launch of her first Tamil film, the sci-fi, action film, Dr S The Legend.

 

Shilpa Shetty goes on a lunch date with...

 

Shamita Shetty.

 

Rhea Chakraborty at a salon.

 

Rani Mukerji at the SiddhiVinayak temple.

 

R Madhavan at a success party for his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

 

Kiccha Sudeep is in town to promote his Kannada film Vikrant Rona, which releases on July 28.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
What's On Rakul's Mind?
What's On Rakul's Mind?
What Vijay Deverakonda's Mom Calls Him
What Vijay Deverakonda's Mom Calls Him
Laxmi Raai Loves To...
Laxmi Raai Loves To...
Where Is Pope Francis Headed?
Where Is Pope Francis Headed?
Govt readies plan to bolster PSU bank boards
Govt readies plan to bolster PSU bank boards
PIX: Trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured
PIX: Trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured
PIX: Ex-President Kovind leaves Rashtrapati Bhavan
PIX: Ex-President Kovind leaves Rashtrapati Bhavan

More like this

Gosh! What are Tara-Arjun Doing?

Gosh! What are Tara-Arjun Doing?

Is Tara Wooing A Villain?

Is Tara Wooing A Villain?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances