What's On Rakul's Mind?

Alia's message... Huma's poem... Plabita's smile...
A penny for those beautiful thoughts, Rakul.
'It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch,' says Alia Bhatt.
Huma Qureshi is a poet:
Courageously Tender
High seas
This morning so grey
Darkness in the clouds
Frosted dew drops
In yellow grass
Yet you ache
For that lone purple spring flower
To survive these torrid
Rains
You pray
For that lil floral life
To stay in solitary bloom
Unspoilt
Unharmed
You hope
Against all hope
You silly woman,
You strive to stay Courageously tender
In these dark rainy days - Miss Huma Q
Plabita Borthakur wants her share of red!
Hina Khan goes traditional.
Don't you love Jaya Prada's Kanjeevaram sari?