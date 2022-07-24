News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's On Rakul's Mind?

What's On Rakul's Mind?

By Rediff Movies
July 24, 2022 10:45 IST
Alia's message... Huma's poem... Plabita's smile...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

A penny for those beautiful thoughts, Rakul.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch,' says Alia Bhatt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is a poet:

Courageously Tender
High seas
This morning so grey
Darkness in the clouds
Frosted dew drops
In yellow grass

Yet you ache
For that lone purple spring flower
To survive these torrid
Rains

You pray
For that lil floral life
To stay in solitary bloom
Unspoilt
Unharmed

You hope
Against all hope
You silly woman,
You strive to stay Courageously tender
In these dark rainy days - Miss Huma Q

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur wants her share of red!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan goes traditional.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

Don't you love Jaya Prada's Kanjeevaram sari?

Rediff Movies
