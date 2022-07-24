What's On Rakul's Mind?

Alia's message... Huma's poem... Plabita's smile...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

A penny for those beautiful thoughts, Rakul.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'It’s Kapoor Day! Shamshera in theatres NOW!!!! Go watch,' says Alia Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is a poet:

Courageously Tender

High seas

This morning so grey

Darkness in the clouds

Frosted dew drops

In yellow grass

Yet you ache

For that lone purple spring flower

To survive these torrid

Rains

You pray

For that lil floral life

To stay in solitary bloom

Unspoilt

Unharmed

You hope

Against all hope

You silly woman,

You strive to stay Courageously tender

In these dark rainy days - Miss Huma Q

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur wants her share of red!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

Don't you love Jaya Prada's Kanjeevaram sari?