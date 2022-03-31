News
Rediff.com  » Movies » John Ka Kya Attitude Hai!

John Ka Kya Attitude Hai!

By Rediff Movies
March 31, 2022 16:49 IST
John Abraham hosted a special screening of his latest film Attack Part 1 at the PVR Icon theatre in suburban Mumbai.

The star is especially proud of his film, and declares that this is not a "regular film".

Attack releases in theatres on April 1.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars at the screening of Attack Part I.

 

IMAGE: Bollywood's ladies, it appears, are busier than the men! Attack is Jacqueline Fernandez's second release this year, after Bachchhan Paandey.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh has her hands full too. After Attack, the actress will be seen in Runway 34, also in April.

 

IMAGE: John Abraham wears his attitude on his sleeve, like the world's biggest action heroes.

 

IMAGE: Attack has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who John points out is only 30 years old.

 

IMAGE: Parul Gulati was last seen in the Web series Your Honour.

 

IMAGE: Earlier in the day, the Attack cast were seen promoting the film. While Rakul chose a sunny yellow for the day...

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline continued showing off her black wardrobe.

 

IMAGE: She makes sure the photographers gets her best profile.

 

IMAGE: Jackky plays John's wife in the film.

 

IMAGE: Rakul, on the other hand, plays a doctor.

 

IMAGE: Anurag Kashyap directed John in the bizarre 2007 film, No Smoking, but their friendship seems to have gone beyond it.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
