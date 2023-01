Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasin visited some beautiful places in Spain, Thailand and the Maldives.

Scenes from her amazing travel diaries.

Jasmin matches her dress with a garden in Spain.

Getting touristy at Salou beach.

Next stop: The Chalong temple in Phuket, Thailand.

Taking a break on the beach.

Jasmin takes in the Maldives horizon.