News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mrunal-Dulquer Dazzle On Awards Night

Mrunal-Dulquer Dazzle On Awards Night

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 25, 2023 12:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Even as Naatu Naatu enjoys Oscar fame, its south counterparts are getting their share of recognition in India.

At the first HELLO! Hall of Fame South at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, quite a few movie folk were honoured for their work.

The theme of the night was 'A Night at the Opera', and the stars made sure to dazzle on the red carpet.

 

Mrunal Thakur struck gold with her first Telugu film, Sita Ramam, and wins the Rising Star Of The Year award.

 

Her co-star in the film, Dulquer Salmaan won two awards: Most Stylish Star Of The Year and HELLO! Hall Of Fame Bingo Trendsetter Award.

Sita Ramam also won Producer Swapna Dutt the Filmmaker Of The Year award.

 

Liger may have been a damp squib, but Vijay Deverakonda won the Breakthrough Superstar Of The Year.

Dev Mohan, who will be seen with Samantha in Shaakuntalam, won the Promising Talent Of The Year award.

 

Adivi Sesh, who gave us Major and HIT: The Second Case recently, won the Breakthrough Performance Of The Year award.

 

Newly married Hansika Motwani won the Popular Choice Award while Aditi Rao Hydari won the Most Beautiful Face Of The Year.

 

Lakshmi Manchu, who starred in Monster along with Honey Rose and Mohanlal, won the Versatile Actor Of The Year.

 

P V Sindhu won the Sports Personality Of The Year award.

 

Namrata Shirodkar looks like a boss lady on the red carpet.

 

The host of the awards ceremony, Sophie Choudry channels her inner Elsa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: What Makes Shraddha-Ranbir So Hot
SEE: What Makes Shraddha-Ranbir So Hot
Aishwarya-Abhishek Party With...
Aishwarya-Abhishek Party With...
When Bollywood Travelled To Pakistan
When Bollywood Travelled To Pakistan
Why Ashwin is a 'big challenge' for Australian batters
Why Ashwin is a 'big challenge' for Australian batters
Badrinath-Kedarnath: Modi Must Relook At Redevelopment
Badrinath-Kedarnath: Modi Must Relook At Redevelopment
Lakhimpur: SC grants 8-week bail to Ashish Mishra
Lakhimpur: SC grants 8-week bail to Ashish Mishra
Sensex bleeds in morning trade, down by 869 pts
Sensex bleeds in morning trade, down by 869 pts

More like this

'No point living life in regret, yaar'

'No point living life in regret, yaar'

'They say Ram should be my middle name'

'They say Ram should be my middle name'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances