Rediff.com  » Movies » Erica's Evening Out

Erica's Evening Out

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 26, 2023 13:24 IST
Sonakshi gets nostalgic... Yami celebrates... Prajakta enjoys a Taco...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes enjoys an evening in the desert.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha is still in vacation mode!

After seeing the sights of Finland, she posts a picture from Oslo, Norway, and says, 'The first time i saw snow it was 8 am in Oslo!'

 

Nargis Fakhri tells us when she saw snow for the first time too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam is celebrating 'Himachal Divas'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone reveals the two sides to herself.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli indulges in a 'PrajakTACOli'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag shares a throwback pic and writes, 'That swimsuit. The first time it made an appearance. At a photo shoot before the Miss India pageant. This is December 1998. And the swimsuit is @marksandspencer, bought in London in the summer of 1998.'

REDIFF MOVIES
'We will bring home the Oscar'
The Man Behind Pathaan
Mrunal-Dulquer Dazzle On Awards Night
Introducing rediffGURUS: Experts Answer
Agniveers, all-women contingent: Many 1sts at R-Day
UN slashes India's economic growth forecast to 5.8%
Tata Motors swings into profit after 7 quarters
