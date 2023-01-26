Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Bhai-Style Action

It's always a delight to watch Bhai in action mode! exclaims Namrata Thakker.

After Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, it is Salman Khan's turn to kick up a storm with his action avatar in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The teaser of his next film is out and it looks like an out-an-out action entertainer with Salman sporting two distinct looks.

The 1 minute-40-second long teaser does not give away the storyline and hardly has any dialogues.

Yet, it manages to pack a punch, courtesy some cool action stunts and Salman's presence.

The opening sequence has Salman riding through a desert and it's visually stunning.

Suddenly, we see him beating up the bad guys in a moving train in true Bhai style.

While it's always a delight to watch Salman in action mode, a lot of the scenes reminded me of his action blockbuster, Wanted.

It's interesting how both Shah Rukh and Salman sport long hair in their respective new films, Pathaan and KKBKKJ.

We get a glimpse of Pooja Hegde and she looks beautiful. But we will have to wait for the trailer to find out more about her chemistry with Salman.

Venkatesh Daggubati and Shehnaaz Gill make blink-and-miss appearances whereas the rest of the cast doesn't get any screen time in the reaser.

In the second half of the teaser, Salman sports a clean shaven, more sophisticated, look with short hair. And he looks so handsome!

The teaser ends with a bang as Salman mouths a whistle-worthy dialogue as he gets ready to beat the baddies once again.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan teaser has set the expectations high for what's coming next.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit theatres this Eid.