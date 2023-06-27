Touring Seychelles With Sonakshi

After the success of her Web series Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha takes a well-deserved break and heads to the Seychelles with her friends.
Here then is, 'Seychelles in a nutshell.'
Sonakshi gets the blues, but she sure doesn't mind them.
Selfie time.
Basking under the sun.
Sonakshi enjoys a picnic on the beach.
Sonakshi shows off her nails from her brand, Soezi, as she takes a dip with friend and Soezi co-founder, Srishti Raai.
Going trekking.
Here's where it all started: The airport.
Sonakshi shows us the plane she boarded.