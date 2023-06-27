News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Touring Seychelles With Sonakshi

Touring Seychelles With Sonakshi

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 27, 2023 08:59 IST
After the success of her Web series Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha takes a well-deserved break and heads to the Seychelles with her friends.

Here then is, 'Seychelles in a nutshell.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi gets the blues, but she sure doesn't mind them.

 

Selfie time.

 

Basking under the sun.

 

Sonakshi enjoys a picnic on the beach.

 

Sonakshi shows off her nails from her brand, Soezi, as she takes a dip with friend and Soezi co-founder, Srishti Raai.

 

Going trekking.

 

Here's where it all started: The airport.

 

Sonakshi shows us the plane she boarded.

REDIFF MOVIES
More like this

No OTT Buyers For Kerala Story

No OTT Buyers For Kerala Story

Making Shiva's Love Story Look Divine

Making Shiva's Love Story Look Divine

