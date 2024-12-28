Janhvi-Khushi-Arjun Party In Style

Ananya looks hot... Amyra is in Delhi... Parineeti has a busy December...
Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have a sibling Christmas.
Ananya Panday looks hot and she knows it.
Amyra Dastur celebrates Christmas in Delhi.
'December you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune and Bombay. Delhi winter for 2 days. Fell ill on set, but did night shifts. Sri lanka with my team. Some soul healing with R Spicy home food on days off and around 20 flights!' writes Parineeti Chopra, explaining how her month went.
Samantha is positive about entering 2025: 'Maybe it's fine to just sit and stare. Maybe the hustle can wait for a while. Maybe all you need in a busy world is the quiet of a simple life. Maybe having no plan is part of the plan... To wander, to wonder, just because you can.'
'Just me, being the main character as always,' says Kajol.
Mrunal Thakur goes traditional in Chennai.
'Suit up... power looks best when it's tailor made,' says Sushmita Sen.
Pooja Gor enjoys a break in the Maldives.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com