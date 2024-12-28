Janhvi-Khushi-Arjun Party In Style

Ananya looks hot... Amyra is in Delhi... Parineeti has a busy December...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have a sibling Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks hot and she knows it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur celebrates Christmas in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'December you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune and Bombay. Delhi winter for 2 days. Fell ill on set, but did night shifts. Sri lanka with my team. Some soul healing with R Spicy home food on days off and around 20 flights!' writes Parineeti Chopra, explaining how her month went.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha is positive about entering 2025: 'Maybe it's fine to just sit and stare. Maybe the hustle can wait for a while. Maybe all you need in a busy world is the quiet of a simple life. Maybe having no plan is part of the plan... To wander, to wonder, just because you can.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Just me, being the main character as always,' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur goes traditional in Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

'Suit up... power looks best when it's tailor made,' says Sushmita Sen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor enjoys a break in the Maldives.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com