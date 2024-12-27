Katrina-Vicky's London Break

Bollywood stars are on their year end break already!
Mithila Palkar chills in Norway.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head to her London home to celebrate Christmas, and celebrate it with this person.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pick Queensland in Australia.
She writes, 'An island so nice, a story wont suffice!!! Loved every bit of this hidden gem - @lizardisland, tucked away in @queensland @australia… untouched nature trails, the bluest blues, the first time we saw the monitor lizards and an overall amazing experience! Cant wait to visit again!!'
Tamannaah Bhatia takes a break in Goa.
Her boyfriend Vijay Varma gives her company.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi catch the golden light in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sonam Kapoor snuggles up with Vayu in London.
Sanjeeda Shaikh and daughter Ayra explore Russia.
Kangana Ranaut enjoys gajar ka halwa in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.
Swara Bhasker and husband Fahad Ahmad take a vacation in Bali.
Sunny Leone goes on an African safari and feels, 'Just doesn't get any better than this Africa!'
Aahana Kumra finds her rainbow in Amritsar.
Priya Prakash Varrier sends 'Holiday postcards from a far away land!'
'My happy place! Bagh Bazar Ghat, where many a story has been created over cha and jhal muri. Hours of sitting by the ghat, watching life unfold... Kolkata, you have my heart!' writes Shoojit Sircar.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com