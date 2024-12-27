News
Katrina-Vicky's London Break

Katrina-Vicky's London Break

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 27, 2024 06:24 IST
Bollywood stars are on their year end break already!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar chills in Norway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head to her London home to celebrate Christmas, and celebrate it with this person.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pick Queensland in Australia.

She writes, 'An island so nice, a story wont suffice!!! Loved every bit of this hidden gem - @lizardisland, tucked away in @queensland @australia… untouched nature trails, the bluest blues, the first time we saw the monitor lizards and an overall amazing experience! Cant wait to visit again!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia takes a break in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Her boyfriend Vijay Varma gives her company.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi catch the golden light in Galle, Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor snuggles up with Vayu in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh and daughter Ayra explore Russia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut enjoys gajar ka halwa in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker and husband Fahad Ahmad take a vacation in Bali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone goes on an African safari and feels, 'Just doesn't get any better than this Africa!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra finds her rainbow in Amritsar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier sends 'Holiday postcards from a far away land!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shoojit Sircar/Instagram

'My happy place! Bagh Bazar Ghat, where many a story has been created over cha and jhal muri. Hours of sitting by the ghat, watching life unfold... Kolkata, you have my heart!' writes Shoojit Sircar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
