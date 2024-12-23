Step Inside Taapsee's Home

Taapsee Pannu's spacious home in Mumbai packs in warmth and creativity.

It's gorgeous, and the eighth season of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is invites us in.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

Delhi girl Taapsee grew up in a two-bedroom house, shared by eight family members. She worked extensively down south, making a base in Hyderabad, before moving to Mumbai when her Bollywood career started in 2013.

'My house is actually like a world tour,' Taapsee says, and it shows in the decor and artifacts collected from her global travels.

Before the enter the spacious home, playful welcome mats greet you with messages like 'You look nice today' and 'Pretend this is a haveli'.

There's a touch of vintage in her home too.

Taapsee follows separate themes for her two-floor apartment.

The lower floor has a European theme, including a unique wall, she fondly calls 'Asian Paints ki wall'.

Painted with bold stripes in various hues, it resembles a colour swatch book, inviting you to pick your favourite shade.

Upstairs, on the Indian-themed floor, Taapsee brings her Punjabi roots to life.

The design has textured walls, including exposed brick and carved wood paneling, complemented by earthy tones.

Handcrafted details, like phulkari-upholstered furniture and a personalised Warli art wall narrating the story of her life, lend a personal touch.

A quote from the Guru Granth Sahib, celebrating the strength and dignity of women, adorns one wall. Reflecting on it, Taapsee shares, 'How can you talk down upon someone who gives birth to kings?'

'If my house walls could speak, they'd say, 'Come to me' because I feel I've made a house that is warm and personalised enough to make me want to come back home every day,' Taapsee says.

'Home is where I have my family, and I'm closest to my sister. So, wherever she is, that's home for me,' says Taapsee of her sister Nupur, who lives with her.

Wood is used frequently in the house, particularly on the floors.

Taapsee has 137 plants spread across her home.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com