Manjulika, Singham Come To OTT!

Manjulika, Bajirao Singham, Squid Games, it's an action-packed end to 2024 on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your choices.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Kartik Aaryan returns to his ghostbuster ways in yet another creepy mansion co-inhabited by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in quest of the OG Manjulika in Anees Bazmee's hit horror comedy that's got some heart too provided you can wait till the end.

Squid Game Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Winner of the elusive Squid Game must survive another round of deadly 'do or die' playoffs if he wants to bring the sick, secret organisation down in a brand new season of the global blockbuster.

Singham Again

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi reunite for Rohit Shetty's star-studded cop crossover inspired by Ramayana and starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

The Roundup: Punishment

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

One of the biggest hits of South Korea this year and fourth film in The Roundup franchise has Detective Ma Seok-do chase the ruthless crooks behind a gambling syndicate.

RRR Behind and Beyond

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, Telugu

It's Nattu Nattu time as the team behind S S Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, which garnered a Oscar for Best Song, shares the stories around its making and popularity.

Doctors

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Ego, enmity, drama, friendship, saving lives, all that and more on Doctors, which explores the lives of a group of medicos at a Mumbai hospital as well as their interpersonal equations.

Never Let Go

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Halle Berry flexes her histrionic chops to play a mom doing everything to protect her twins from an evil in an atmospheric survival thriller.

Kisko Tha Pata

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A girl's goal to find the 'best husband in the world' leads to much romance and melodrama after she finds herself making up her mind between two suitors.

Origin

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Ava DuVernay's biopic inspired by author Isabel Wilkerson's Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Origin addresses the reality of social hierarchy even as she copes with personal tragedy.

Bhairathi Ranagal

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

The backstory of a feared gangster and he came to be one forms the focus of Bhairathi Ranagal's swaggering drama.

Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A man's wife goes missing on his birthday but things get intriguing when his search leads to shocking truths about her identity in this suspenseful seven-episode series.