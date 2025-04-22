Jacqueline's Temple Visit With Elon Musk's Mother

Photograph: ANI Photo

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted offering prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple along with Maye Musk, mother of Tesla owner Elon Musk.

The ladies were dressed in ethnic attire.

This was among Jacqueline's first public outings since the death of her mother, Kim, who passed away earlier this month.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Maye, a supermodel and nutritionist, is currently in India for the launch of her book, A Woman Makes a Plan. She celebrated her 77th birthday on April 19 in Mumbai.

To make his mother's birthday special, Elon Musk sent her flowers.

'Thank you Elon for sending birthday flowers to me in Mumbai #ItsGreatToBe77,' Maye posted on Instgram.