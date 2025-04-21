Celeb Looks We Want To SEE At The MET Gala

If the whispers are true, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a grand debut at the MET Gala, along with Kiara Advani.

While it would be interesting to see what the duo wear at the star-studded May event, Namrata Thakker picks some interesting celebs looks for the MET red carpet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi isn't your quintessential fashionista but she's got what it takes to make a splash on an international platform. Especially after looking at her tribute to Vivienne Westwood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari's style is more subtle, delicate and feminine. Something we don't see at the MET Gala but it would be a refreshing change.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F is a Gen Z girl, who knows how to dress and look effortlessly elegant and cool at the same time, whether in desi or not.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is *meant* for an iconic fashion occasion like the MET Gala.

Her style has won many hearts over the years and we know that the gorgeous lady doesn't shy away from going avant-gardę when it's needed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Another fashionista who would rock the red carpet with her experimental yet chic sartorial choices is Kangana Ranaut.

She's bold, she's fierce and would definitely give everyone else a run for their money at the starry event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

If we are talking about eye-grabbing fashion, this list would be incomplete with Ranveer Singh. And it's a self-explanatory ratify as to why. No?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Yes, Karan Johar *is* the perfect candidate for the MET Gala.

He's stylish, over-the-top and loves everything dramatic. And that's all you need to make a lasting impression at the OTT fashion event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Over the last few years, Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as a fashion diva who knows how to turn heads.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani has a very cool sense of style and would do justice to the red carpet with her sass and oomph.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi Javed/Instagram

Every time Uorfi Javed steps out, it's like she's heading to her very own MET Gala, thanks to her innovative fashion creations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Orhan Awatramani/Instagram

Social media influencer-turned-part time actor Orhan Awatramani AKA Orry is known for his quirky, kooky style that would wow the the Met Gala.

