Meet The Man Behind Kesari 2

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar with Regena Cassandrra in Kesari 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar /Instagram

Akshay Kumar may just have a winner on his hands with Kesari: Chapter 2, giving his career a much-needed respite from a spate of flops.

The film, a courtroom drama revolving around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, has been directed by first-timer Karan Singh Tyagi.

A lawyer by training, Tyagi has written OTT shows like Bandish Bandits and Kaalkoot.

Kesari 2 may not have got it right historically, but Tyagi defends his work, telling Subhash K Jha, "Just like my screenwriter hero Aaron Sorkin, who said that movies on real life events and people are not supposed to be photographs. They can be 'paintings'. In a painting, there is more freedom to express an idea, more latitude in creating a sense of drama."

How did you achieve this synthesis of history and fiction in your directorial debut?

You called it 'synthesis of history and fiction' and that is exactly what I wanted it to be.

I wanted Sankaran Nair's story to reach the widest possible audience.

With the support of his family, my writing team and I set out to create a portrait of a man, who had a transformational journey from a British loyalist to the country's biggest patriot. He is somebody who used the power of the courts and the law to bring down an empire.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Kesari 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Normally, a filmmaker would start one's directorial career with something much lighter, maybe a romcom. To what do we owe your interest in history?

I am a lawyer by profession and I love history.

Stories on the idea of justice, courts, the interplay between governments and citizens have always fascinated me.

I have grown up loving Raj Kumar Santoshi's work like Damini, Ghayal...

I have been fascinated by courtroom dramas from the West, like Rob Reiner's A Few Good Men.

I count Sidney Lumet's Verdict as one of my all-time favourite movies.

Here I found a story that merged my two passions, history and law. I couldn't have found a better story for my debut film.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Kesari 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

There have been other films on Jallianwala Bagh and most recently, a series by Ram Madhvani called The Waking Of A Nation. Was there a fear of repetition?

I respect Ram Madhvani as a filmmaker and yes, of course, there was a fear of repetition as both our stories covered the same topic.

But both stories appeared on different mediums.

Both have found love from the audience.

I believe the more real-life stories emerge in our popular culture, the better.

Tell us about the cast. Was it tough getting the British cast in place?

I have been lucky to have a fantastic cast.

Akshay (Kumar) sir, Maddy (R Madhavan) sir, Ananya Pandey, Regena Cassandrra... all outstanding actors, who contributed so much to the narrative.

Getting the British cast right was key.

We held auditions in the UK for months before finalising the cast.

Simon-Paisley Day as General Dyer is terrific!

Michael Parr, Alexandra Moloney and Steven Hartley are outstanding actors.

IMAGE: Karan Singh Tyagi on the sets of Kaalkoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Tyagi /Instagram

What was Karan Johar like as a producer? Did you get a free hand to do what you wanted?

He is the best producer a director can get.

As a first-time director, having a producer like him, who championed my vision so beautifully, made all the difference.

What are you directing next?

I am writing something but it is too early to speak about it.